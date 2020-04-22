Rapper Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Sobriety (Photo)

American Rapper, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known professionally as Eminem on Tuesday celebrated his twelfth year of sobriety from alcohol.

The rapper who had earlier been struggling with substance abuse is now celebrating twelve years of being sober.

He made this known in an update on his social media account as he also encouraged others who are going on the same journey.

Eminem posted a picture of his 12-year sobriety chip on his verified Instagram page to announce his latest feat.

See Photo Here: