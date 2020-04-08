Rapper Olamide Laments About Coronavirus (Photo)

Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide took to his Instagram page to lament about the ravaging coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper once shared a post on his social media space and he admitted that the deadly disease is real.

Sharing a photo of himself via the photo-sharing app, the rapper stated that the coronavirus has shown it is capable of making the whole world standstill.

In his words;

“Corona de do world tour ! Shutdown everywhere… nobody badder! We gree for you no1 … oya do come de go.“

See the full post below: