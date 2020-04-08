Entertainment

Rapper Olamide Laments About Coronavirus (Photo)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide took to his Instagram page to lament about the ravaging coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper once shared a post on his social media space and he admitted that the deadly disease is real.

Sharing a photo of himself via the photo-sharing app, the rapper stated that the coronavirus has shown it is capable of making the whole world standstill.

In his words;

“Corona de do world tour ! Shutdown everywhere… nobody badder! We gree for you no1 … oya do come de go.“

Read Also: I Miss Travelling – Regina Daniels Laments About COVID-19

See the full post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

