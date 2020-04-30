Rapper Olamide Mourns Death Of Dancer Kodak (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
Popular Indigenous rapper, Olamide has taken to social media to mourn the death of budding dancer, Kodak.

Information Nigeria recalls the dancer passed away after she was reportedly electrocuted while charging her phone on Wednesday at Clarence Peter’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

Olamide, who has featured Kodak in his music videos, took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture of himself and the deceased with a condolences message.

The rapper wrote;

”Rest up Kodak”

See the full post below:

