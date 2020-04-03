Rapper YNW Melly Test Positive To Coronavirus From Prison ((Photo)

American rapper, YNW Melly, has contracted Coronavirus while in Florida’s Broward County jail, Metro UK reports.

The news was shared to his Instagram accounts with the rapper now planning to file a motion for restricted release.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is still awaiting trial at the Broward County Jail for the double murder charges, to which he plead not guilty. He faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

In addition to Melly having coronavirus, rappers Slim Thug, Scarface, and DJ Webstar have also been diagnosed with the disease.

