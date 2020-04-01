Reality Star, Bambam Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Maternity Shoot (Video)

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, alias Bambam, has taken to social media to share a behind-the-scene video of her maternity shoot.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Teddy A.

Taking to her Instagram, the new mom gave her fans a sneak peek of her maternity shoot and she revealed the full video will be uploaded on her YouTube channel.

In her words;

”#BTS BAMs baby bump shoot will be live on BAMTEDDY channel on 02:04:2020 “wash dilz spalze” 💃🏽 Anybody that lav hat me wee hearrrit!! 😅

Love y’all.“

watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-b85zDBNKj/?igshid=14vujqnn06npp