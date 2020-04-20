Recipe For Poverty, By Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has listed the recipe for poverty.

According to the author, many will end up poor for a long time should they indulge in any of the acts listed below.

”Recipe For Poverty: Marry even when you don’t have a job/business Have kids anyhow because they are God’s gift and God will provide Go to church, not for love of God, but in search of ‘miracle’ money Pray for money and mistake laziness for faith.”

Who else agrees with him?