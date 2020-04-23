Regina Daniels Shares Interesting TikTok Video With Sister, Friends

Amaka Odozi
Regina Daniels, her sister and friends
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, her sister and friends

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is currently trending on social media after she made a TikTok video with her little sister, Destiny and her friends.

Taking to her Instagram story, Daniels shared the video and fans got to find out some interesting information about the actress.

The former child star eventually got exposed after her sister and friends ratted her out on her pregnancy and her tendency to be arrested.

It didn’t end there as they also agreed that she is the first to get married among them.

Watch the interesting video below:

Regina Daniels drop another hot Tik Tok video

