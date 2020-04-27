Relationship Expert, Blessing Okoro Opens Up About Sleeping With Men For Money (Video)

Popular relationship expert, Blessing Okoro recently admitted that she used to sleep with men for money during her days as an undergraduate.

However, she gave up the lifestyle because the way the men spoke to her was demeaning.

The relationship counsellor made this known during an Instagram live broadcast with media personality, Denrele Edun.

Recounting an experience she had, Blessing Okoro stated that a man whom she agreed to sleep with requested for oral sex from her in a manner she didn’t like.

Watch the video below: