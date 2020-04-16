Relationship Will Get Boring After You Have Been Together For Years: Nadia Buhari

Popular actress, Nadia Buhari says all relationship will get boring after been together for a long time.

The screen diva added that love is not just a feeling but an everyday commitment to love everyday, physically and emotionally.

However, she said people call it quit when the can no longer find sparks in the relationship.

She further stated that for a relationship to maintain its spark, it requires commitment from both parties.

She concluded by saying relationship world is real and quite different from Hollywood.

She wrote: