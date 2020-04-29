Relaxing Lockdown By 4th May My Not Work Out: Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has asked Nigerians if the relaxation of the lockdown by May 4th as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari would still work out.

She queries following the increase in numbers of confirmed cases of the deadly disease as confirmed by the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC), especially the result reeled out on Tuesday, 28th April.

The talented screen diva made this known via a tweet she sent out on her official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

She wrote, “With these results from @NCDCgov last night do you think relaxing of lockdown by 4th of May will work out?”