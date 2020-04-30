Religion Won’T Get You Where You Want To Go – Subomi Plumptre

Strategist Subomi Plumptre is of the opinion that many who do not attain their potential in life are religious.

Taking to her Twitter page, she tweeted;

Read Also: Poor Education Is Nigeria’s Problem, Not Religion – Nigerian Writer

””Religion” won’t get you where you want to go. Relationship and knowledge will. Religion is inimical to creative and abstract thinking. It rejects new information. It never produces anything different, unusual, disruptive or paradigm-changing.

”Religion is afraid to ask why, lest it discover it had been wrong all along. It always works from the answer, instead of sincerely considering the options produced by questioning.”;

Read her thread below;