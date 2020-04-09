Remove The Money I Make From Acting And From LUTH, I Still Will Not Be Broke – Jemima Osunde

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has made it known job or not, she will never be broke.

The actress who is also a doctor made this known during a live session on Instagram., According to her, without her job as an actress and as a doctor in LUTH, she still will not be broke.

Read Also: Twitter Users Reveal Jemima Osunde’s ‘Aggressive Toaster’ That Moved On (Photo)

In her words; ” remove the money I make from acting, remove the money I make from LUTH, I will still not be broke.”

The actress wen ton to state that her mum is a retired judge.

Watch the video below;