Reno Omokri Reveals The Best Teacher He Ever Had

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has taken to social media to reveal the best teacher he’d ever had.

According to Omokri, ants are the best teachers he’s ever had due to their work ethics.

In his words;

”The best teacher I ever had are ants. They work HARD. They work SMART. They work TOGETHER. And because of these 3 traits, they never go hungry. Learn from ants and you too will never suffer lack in life. Money follows smart hard work like its shadow”