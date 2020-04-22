‘Repent Of Your Old Ways’ – Samklef Tells President Buhari

Nigerian singer and entertainer Samklef has addressed that President Buhari needs to repent of his old ways.

This is coming in reaction to the death of President Buhari’s bodyguard and the death of COS, Abba Kyari.

According to the singer, these events should make the president consider his ways and amend the wrong he may have done.

Sharing on Twitter, Samklef wrote in part: “When people close to u start dying u need to be very careful and repent of ur old ways. U need to forgive and correct ur mistakes.”

See His Post Here: