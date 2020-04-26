Residents Defy Lockdown Orders In Ilorin; Take Morning Exercise To Major Roads

Residents of Ilorin in Kwara have taken to early morning exercises in order to keep fit even as the lockdown is extended.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reported that people were seen in small groups of twos or threes comprising family members, on large school fields, working out, while others took to jogging on the deserted major roads.

Some of the fitness enthusiasts who spoke with NAN said it had become imperative to exercise because the lockdown was extended longer than anticipated.

Mr Moses Akinola, a resident, said that the concerns of many were that sitting at home doing nothing could increase the risk of weight-related ailments.

“I have the tendency to be obese, in fact, according to my doctor I am overweight right now, sitting at home from morning till night will do me no good.

“So I jog for 30 minutes in the morning and do the same by evening after I must have taken dinner. It is actually an opportunity to work on my weight,” he said.

Miss Tomisin Olutimi said “I am a student, I play volleyball a lot in school, now that school is closed I can only help myself by doing these exercises.

“It will make me fit and healthy until school resumes,” she said.

A mother seen with her children who simply identified herself as Mrs. Grace said that exercising with her children would aid bonding.

“They love it, sometimes before I am ready they are set to go, it excites them because I try to keep them indoors as much as possible. So coming to the field to exercise as a family is good for them, and also for me. It makes us happy,” she said.