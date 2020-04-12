Rita Daniels Gives Out Relief Items To The Needy (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels hit the streets to give out relief items to the needy on Sunday in celebration of the festive period.

The mother of young talent, Regina Daniels had earlier shared a couple of videos of her family getting ready and packaging the relief items which consisted of grains of all sorts, yams, gari, spaghetti and other items.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Rita shared a photo of herself and an aged lady holding one of the packages.

The actress wrote;

“Let give hands of support to the needy. Happy Easter fam“



See the post and video below: