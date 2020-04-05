Officers of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, on Friday night arrested three robbery suspects at Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi area of Lagos.

The suspects, Abass Bashiru (27), Hakeem Jimoh (23) and Mustapha Balogun (25) were arrested for attacking and dispossessing a road user and his friend of their money and some mobile phones.

The phones, Samsung A70 and Samsung 7S+ worth N514,000.

It was also gathered that the trio dispossessed two occupants of vehicles which developed a fault at around 10:00 p.m.

Tasking the vehicle owners N3000 and N7000 separately before stealing the two phones in the vehicle under the guise of ‘Money for the Boys’.

READ ALSO – RSS commander Tunji Risu shows off his scary dog

“Our officers were invited to the scene and they began to trace the boys into the streets. By this time it was too late, the owner was allowed to go home with his vehicle moved by towing vehicle.

“At around 1:00 a.m. the boys had been arrested and the two mobile phones recovered. The owner was invited to pick up the two phones. He identified the three keys players in the robbery and their roles at our Headquarters in Alausa.

“His phones were thereafter released to him. Abass Bashiru confessed that he was the one who took the phone and handed it over to Mustapha Balogun to keep,” a statement from the RRS said.

He also stated that only N300 was given to him from the N10,000 collected from the two occupants of the vehicle. The two other suspects collected only N200.