Ruggedman Urges To Gov Abiodun To Tackle Criminal Activities In Ogun

Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has appealed to the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun to deploy policemen into streets in order to curb the increase in criminal activities in the state.

He made this call in a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Saturday after news filtered in that suspected criminals have been terrorising the state.

“Dear @dabiodunMFR , I greet you and pray long life to you and your family. I know you are definitely strategizing on how to handle the sudden rise in criminal activities in Ogun state, I humbly ask that while you strategise please deploy officers into the streets of Ogun state.”

