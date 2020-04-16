Runtown Receives COVID-19 Stimulus Payment From US Govt

Nigerian singer, Runtown has received the $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus payment from the US government despite being banned from the country for two years.

The singer made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday and he added he was going to share the payment he received with his fans on the micro-blogging platform.

His tweet reads;

“Got Stimulus Payment from the US lol ,will share to my friends here

Plot Twist: Been banned from the US for 2 years now“

