Samklef Banter Words With Zlatan On Twitter (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singers, Zlatan Ibile and Samklef has hit a series of word exchanges on Twitter.

The drama started when Samklef replied to a tweet from Ibile where he talked about people having eyes but can’t see.

Reacting to the tweet, Sam pointed out that some have brains as well but can’t use it.

Samklef who has had it for a few celebrities earlier seems to be chasing down the lane with Zlatan.

However, Zlatan, in reply to Sam’s tweet, reminded him that he is old and needs to start learning to respect himself.

See Post Here: