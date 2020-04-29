Samklef Cautions Parents Who Curse Their Kids

Popular Nigerian music producer, Samklef has cautioned parents who curse their kids.

According to the legendary music producer, placing curses on kids has a way of affecting them in the future especially when the person placing the curse is the parents.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 29th April, he concluded by saying there is power in the tongue.

See what he wrote below: “Cursing ur kids. Ode Oshi, oloriburuku etc. there is power in the tongue especially when you are the parent.