Samklef Mocks Amaechi For Describing Buhari As A Shy Person

Legendary music producer, Samklef has reacted to comment by Rotimi Amaechi, the minister for transportation that president Muhammadu Buhari is a very shy person.
According to the popular music producer, Buhari who once walked out of the camera with the word ‘what is Boko Haram’ can not be a shy person.
He then went on to describe Amaechi as a very funny person.
Read Also: Buhari Will Determine When To Relax Lockdown: Minister
He made this known via his official Twitter handle.
He wrote: “Buhari wey walk out of the camera that year with the word what is Boko haram. Is now a shy Baba..Rotimi Amaechi funny pass @Trevornoah.”
Buhari wey walkout of the camera that year with the word what is Boko haram. Is now a shy Baba..Rotimi ameachi funny pass @Trevornoah 😂
— PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) April 27, 2020