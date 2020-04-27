Samklef Mocks Amaechi For Describing Buhari As A Shy Person

Legendary music producer, Samklef has reacted to comment by Rotimi Amaechi, the minister for transportation that president Muhammadu Buhari is a very shy person.

According to the popular music producer, Buhari who once walked out of the camera with the word ‘what is Boko Haram’ can not be a shy person.

He then went on to describe Amaechi as a very funny person.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle.

He wrote: “Buhari wey walk out of the camera that year with the word what is Boko haram. Is now a shy Baba..Rotimi Amaechi funny pass @Trevornoah.”