Samklef, Yemi Alade Undress Each Other Instagram

Samklef has proven to be relentless in his bashing of afro music singer, Yemi Alade.

Recall that it was only recently where the artist pointed out that Yemi Alade has been acting pride even after being a pillar to her before her stardom.

Yemi Alade, however, replied to his call out as she tagged him a bitter person.

READ ALSO – Yemi Alade Addresses How People Try To ‘Pit Her Against’ Tiwa Savage

In reply to her, Klef pointed out that Yemi Alade is a talentless singer whose vocals are terrible as she reminded her that she is not Nigeria’s Beyonce nor Rihanna.

See Photo Here: