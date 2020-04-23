Sanwo-Olu Compensates Families Of Victims Of Abule Ado Explosion (Photos)

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Relief has finally come to 23 families of the victims of Abule Ado explosion as the Lagos state government has handed them their compensation.

This was made known by the deputy governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat via a statement on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote: “Today we presented cheques to the families of the 23 deceased victims of the Abule-Ado explosion. We hope the money will help provide some relief even as they miss their loved ones. We are also working with safety, power & other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to issues.”

