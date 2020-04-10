Lifestyle

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates With Dangote At 63

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Lagos state governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu has taken to his official Twitter handle to felicitate with foremost Nigerian industrialist, Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in his message, described the business mogul as a detribalized Nigerian.

“Today, I celebrate @AlikoDangote on his birthday. His success story as an exceptional entrepreneur and a detribalised Nigerian continue to serve as a source of encouragement to all Nigerians across tribes and religions to believe in the greatness of our country. Happy birthday!”

