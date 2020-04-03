Trending

Sanwo-Olu Takes Covid-19 Test, Shares Result (Photo)

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shared that he has also taken the novel coronavirus test.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the governor shared that the test came out negative.

See his tweet below:

“As a responsible leader, it was important that I get tested for #COVID19 to ensure nothing distracts me from my role of leading Lagos during this period. I am happy to announce that my result has returned NEGATIVE. My family and aides are negative as well.”

Read Also: COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Wishes El-Rufai, Bala Mohammed, Seyi Makinde Quick Recovery

