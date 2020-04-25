Saudi Arabia Abolishes Flogging As Part Of Punishment

The Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia says the kingdom has abolished flogging as a form of punishment.

According to RTE, the country’s supreme court made the decision as part of efforts to bring the kingdom into line with international human rights norms.

The court said the reform is being undertaken by King Salman and Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince and his son.

It said floggings would now be replaced with fines and jail terms.

For a long time, Saudi Arabia has been criticised for abusing human rights, with reports of limitation on freedom of expression and critics of the government ending up in prison.