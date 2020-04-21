Savage Trap Queen Makes Claim About Swanky Jerry’s Sexuality (Video)

Former adult content actress, Savage Trap Queen, has alleged that popular Nigerian stylist, Swanky Jerry is homosexual.

Savage also called out the celebrities who are encouraging women to twerk on Instagram Live.

Calling out Swanky Jerry over his statement on the matter where he asked men to stop judging the women who are going naked on IG Live, she pointed out that the stylist has a boyfriend.

She made the unfounded allegations about Swanky’s sexuality in an Instagram LIVE session with Daddy Freeze.

The OAP, however, discouraged her as he pointed out that she shouldn’t make such claims without facts.

Watch Video Here: