Security Agencies Shouldn’t Use Lockdown To Violate Human Rights – Shehu Sani Warns

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to warn security agencies on their conducts, as they try to ensure lockdown across the country.

The former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that the lockdown should not be used as an excuse by security agencies to violate the human rights of citizens of Nigeria.

This warning seems to be in connection to cries of harassment from security personnel on social media from Nigerians.

The former lawmaker expressed that the goal of the lockdown will be better achieved if the rights of the people are respected and protected.

See his tweet below: