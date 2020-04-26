See How Lady’s Health Deteriorated Within 4 Months Due To Drug Abuse (Video)

A video currently trending captures the different stages of how the health of a 24-year-old lady, Amanda deteriorated due to drug abuse.

The video, which was recorded over the course of four months, was shared on YouTube by a photographer named Soft White Underbelly.

Amanda’s health got worse after she got addicted to crack cocaine and she became a sex worker.

The 24-year-old native of California looked almost unrecognizable after she started using drugs.

The photographer, Soft White Underbelly conducted three separate interviews with the young lady.

However, after receiving heavy backlash on social media with claims that he is exploiting the lady, the man wrote;

“Before you order me to help Amanda please read this. No can stop Amanda. Not her family, not me, not you, not the church, not the rehab facilities she’s walked out of. No one. The purpose of my channel is to help us understand how and why this happens so that we can try to fix what’s broken in our country and hopefully, prevent the next generation of children from falling through the same cracks as Amanda has. I’m certain there will be a ton of commenters saying I should be “helping” Amanda instead of exploiting her, but you have to understand my aim with this channel of mine.

My goal is to make people who are strong and capable wake up so that we can create changes that can prevent this from happening to the next generation of children, not to try to fix the already broken individuals I photograph. There are many thousands just like Amanda out there. Let’s stop blaming the “exploitive” photographer and look at the real causes of this. There are many hundreds of thousand more Amandas out there and most of them have small children somewhere. Let’s fix the true causes of these problems instead of sitting on your sofa and blaming me. I’m simply informing you of the truth. ML

‘It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men’-Frederick Douglas”

Watch the video below: