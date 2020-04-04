Selena Gomez Reveals To Miley Cyrus That She’s Bipolar (Video)

Popular American singer, Selena Gomez has revealed that she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The singer, 27, openly discussed her bipolar diagnosis for the first time with Miley Cyrus on her Bright Minded Instagram Live series on Friday.

After speaking about her donation to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Los Angeles, where she received a kidney transplant in 2017, and stayed at their mental health treatment center in 2018, she recalled a trip she recently made to the McClean Psychiatric Hospital outside Boston.

Speaking with Miley On IG LIVE, Gomez said in part: “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in…”

Watch The Video Here:



