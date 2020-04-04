Entertainment

Selena Gomez Reveals To Miley Cyrus That She’s Bipolar (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: No Licence Has Been Issued For 5g In Nigeria – Presidency

Series of conspiracy theory has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG

The federal government of Nigeria has come out to clarify that the 18-man Chinese medical team coming to Nigeria...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 1

Neymar Donates $1M To Fight Coronavirus

According to reports, Brazilian winger, Neymar has donated $1 million to fight the impact of the new coronavirus in...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 1

Ronaldo Becomes Football’s First Billionaire

Five times Ballon D'or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo would become the first football billionaire by the end of 2019/2020 league...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Governor Bello Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the immediate suspension of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Popular American singer, Selena Gomez has revealed that she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The singer, 27, openly discussed her bipolar diagnosis for the first time with Miley Cyrus on her Bright Minded Instagram Live series on Friday.

After speaking about her donation to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Los Angeles, where she received a kidney transplant in 2017, and stayed at their mental health treatment center in 2018, she recalled a trip she recently made to the McClean Psychiatric Hospital outside Boston.

READ ALSO – Selena Gomez Speaks On Her Mental Health Battle

Speaking with Miley On IG LIVE, Gomez said in part: “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in…”

Watch The Video Here:

(News Source)

Previous articleCoronavirus: Former DG Of Nigeria Law School Dies In UK
Next articleSinger, Niniola Refuses To Allow Teni Into Her Home Over Coronavirus Fears (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of Rihanna In His Bed

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Music producer, Micheal Collins Ajere, better known as Don Jazzy has shared a bedroom photo of himself and American singer, Rihanna on Instagram.Taking to...
Read more

Tacha Speaks Against Introduction Of 5g Network In Nigeria (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has taken to her Twitter page to speak against the introduction of 5g...
Read more

Davido Reacts After Kiddominant, Peruzzi Reveal Songs They Wrote For Him

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido reacted after his crew member, Peruzzi and music producer, Kiddominant revealed the songs they each wrote for him.The musical duo made...
Read more

“My Wedding Is Cancelled” – BBnaija’s Khafi (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular reality TV star, Khafi Kareem has revealed her wedding, which was supposed to hold on Saturday, got cancelled.The former Big Brother Naija housemate,...
Read more
- Advertisement -