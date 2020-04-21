Senate President Lawan Mourns Late Akinjide

Senate president Ahmed Lawan has condoled with the people of Oyo state over the death of a popular indigene of the state, Richard Akinjide who passed away on Tuesday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle to mourn the former minister for justice and elder statesman, Lawan described him as a patriot who served Nigeria with distinction.

He wrote: “Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN) was a legal icon, elder statesman & patriot who served #Nigeria with distinction as Education & Justice Minister & AG of the Federation. My heartfelt condolences to his family, the Govt & people of Oyo state. May his soul rest in the bossom of the Lord.”