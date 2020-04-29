Several Washing, Drying, Stretching Reduce Effectiveness Of Fabric Face Masks — NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Tuesday warned that washing, drying and stretching of fabric nose mask reduces its effectiveness

According to a statement by the Director-General of the agency in Lagos, Professor Christianah Adeyeye, fabric masks are not in short effective against the deadly disease.

This was made known as Lagos moves to enforce nose mask usage across the state.

“It must be noted that several washes, drying and stretching of the mask over time reduce the effectiveness of the mask.

“Non-medical face masks include self-made or commercial masks or face covers made of clothes, other textiles or other materials such as paper. They are not standardised and are not intended for use in healthcare settings or by healthcare professionals. They serve to limit the spread of droplets and offer some measure of protection to those around you.

“The material of construction is usually clothes (textile fabric), non-woven wadding, or paper-like materials. For these Barrier Masks, 100 per cent cotton is preferred though; polyester, linen or knit fabric can be used.

She said the fabric masks should be used alongside measures such as social distancing, not touching the face, eyes or mouth and washing of hands with soap for 20 seconds or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

She advised Nigerians using such face masks recommended to be washed daily to ensure that it has a double layer of fabric to guarantee the absorbency and its effectiveness.