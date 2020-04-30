Sexual Assault: Brymo To Drag Accuser To Court

A few hours ago, Nigerian singer, Brymo, better known as Brymo, was slammed with a sexual assault allegation on Twitter.

A Twitter user identified as @Biliquis_X, shared a story of an alleged victim recounting how the singer allegedly raped her.

According to the victim in the story, she had visited Brymo with a friend, only for the singer to sexually assault both of them.

READ ALSO – Twitter Users React To Rape Accusations Against Brymo

According to reports, the singer is set to drag his accuser to court.

Brymo’s manager reportedly revealed that the singer is not commenting on the accusation as his lawyers have been briefed to take necessary actions. The manager said: “Brymo is not going to comment on that issue, I am his manager and we wouldn’t want to comment on this issue, as they will hear from our lawyer soon.”

When asked if their silence means acceptance of the allegation, the manager replied: “I don’t care what the media or anybody wants to call it, like I said, we are going to go legal on the issue”.