Shade Ladipo Slams Toke Makinwa Over Tweets On People Filming Acts Of Charity

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Media personality, Shade Ladipo used colleague, Toke Makinwa’s past action to disagree with her on helping the less privileged.

Toke took to social media to warn people about “filming receipts of their benevolence”.

She tweeted;

Here’s an appeal not shade, not a call out either, I salute everyone who’s giving out to the less privileged this season, you are not the government and your kindness will be rewarded by God but can we stop filming the recipients of your benevolence?

You can film your acts of kindness for yourselves, your archive or documentation purposes, etc. pls blur out the faces of those receiving them cos they didn’t ask to be seen on camera and you can protect their dignity.

Reacting to the tweets, Shade Ladipo took a swipe at her colleague as she accused the latter of filming the moment she gave her Personal Assistant a car last year.

The TV host also noted that documenting benevolence does more good than bad, because Toke’s act of kindness in 2019 made her buy her own PA a laptop.

Read Also: ’I Pray I Survive This’ – Funke Akindele Tweets After Arrest (Photo)

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the duo
The exchange between the duo

 

