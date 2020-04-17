Shade Okoya Shows Off Her Luxurious Bathroom

Shade Okoya, the wife of billionaire Razaq Okoya, took to her Instagram page to show off her luxurious bathroom where she claims she spends most of her time.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the billionaire’s wife shared a video of her bathroom which is filled with several stylish bathroom robes and decorative flower vases.

She captioned the video;

“During this period of self isolation I have been spending most of my time in my bathroom reflecting on all the lessons I have learnt from this experience.”



Watch the video below: