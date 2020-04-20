Shatta Wale Coming To Nigeria To See Tacha (Photo)

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall singer, Shatta Wale has announced that she would be coming to Nigeria to see former big brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha.

Speaking via his official Instagram page on Monday, 20th April, the singer said he would be coming on Tuesday to see the reality TV star.

Read Also: Lockdown: No Hungry Nigerian Will Practice Personal Hygiene, Says Tacha

The announcement is coming only a few days after he announced that he wishes to have the reality TV star as best friend.

He wrote: “Am going to Nigeria tomorrow to see this fine girl.”