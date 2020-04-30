‘She Makes Being A Mother Easy’ – Stella Damasus Lauds Her Second Daughter

Actress Stella Damasus has shared more about her daughters.

Recall a few days ago, the actress who now lives in the US with her family, unveiled her daughters who she had with first husband Jaiye Aboderin, for the first time.

The actress has now taken to her page to share more information about her kids.

For her second daughter, she revealed that she makes being a mum easy.

”Meet my second daughter Angelica @angelicatooni. She makes it so easy to be a mother.

”Talented, beautiful, intelligent, classy, caring and so much more. Grab a copy of the #adivamagazine to read her inspiring and no holds barred interview. Click on the link in my bio or go to www.adivanetworks.com for your copy. Photography by @dabishop007 styled by @rumeh_ejoor #adivanetworks #stelladamasus #publisher #Actor #producer #consultant #certifiedcoach #ProudlyAfrican”