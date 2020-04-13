Shehu Sani Calls For Caution As Lockdown Extention Looms

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the federal government to deploy more resources to feed Nigerians as extension of lockdown to prevent spread of Coronavirus looms.

President Buhari is set to address the nation on Monday and all indications points to an extension of the lockdown.

Also Read: Covid-19: To Lift Restrictions Without Vaccine Disastrous: Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker expressed that ending the lockdown now would be disastrous.

He urged the government to deploy note resources into feeding the people in order to control and contain people.

He tweeted:

In view of what we are seeing in the US,Spain,Italy,Iran and the UK,Ending The Lockdown in Nigeria will mean diving into a volcano or charging towards a hurricane.But more resources must be deployed to feed the people in order to control and contain the situation.