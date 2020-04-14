Shehu Sani Calls For Decentralisation Of Virus Test In Nigeria

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called for the decentralisation of the test for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The former lawmaker from Kaduna, however, called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that the announcement is centralised.

This he said should be done in order to avoid the exaggeration of figures from State Governments across the nation.

“The test for #COVID19 should be decentralized but the disclosure or announcement should be centralized by the @NCDCgov; or else we shall be showered with bogus or exaggerated figures from the states. This is not a national league table.”