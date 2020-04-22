Shehu Sani Calls For Disbanding Of Presidential Taskforce On COVID-19

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to call for the disbanding of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

The former lawmaker from Kaduna pointed out that a new taskforce involving head of health parastatals, medical professionals, health specialists and representatives of health unions should be constituted.

In a subsequent tweet, he stated that a Presidential Palliative committee involving Ministers, political appointees, and representatives of the governors forum should be constituted.

He wrote:

“The PTF on #COVIDー19 should be disbanded;The President should constitute a new one purely made up of Head of Health parastatals,Medical professionals,Health specialists & representatives of Health Unions.This task force relates with Nigerians reports to the President regularly.”

“A Presidential palliative committee is where the Ministers,Political appointees and the representative of the Governors forum should belong.Leave the handling of #COVIDー19 to medical experts and not politicians.”

