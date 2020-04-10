Shehu Sani Commends FG Over Release Of 2600 Prisoners

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing prisoners to decongest prisons amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that on Thursday, President Buhari approved the release of 2,600 inmates nationwide as part of efforts to decongest custodial centres and halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna commended the federal government. However, he pleaded for the release of more inmates in order to achieve decongestion.

See his tweet below: