Shehu Sani Commends FG Over Release Of 2600 Prisoners

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing prisoners to decongest prisons amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that on Thursday, President Buhari approved the release of 2,600 inmates nationwide as part of efforts to decongest custodial centres and halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Also Read: COVID-19: Shehu Sani Laments On Quality Of Food Shared As Palliatives

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna commended the federal government.  However, he pleaded for the release of more inmates in order to achieve decongestion.

See his tweet below:

