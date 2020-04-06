Shehu Sani Hails Fayemi For Appointing Fayose, Others Into COVID-19 Mobilisation Committee

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi over his appointment of his predecessor, Ayo Fayose into the committee set up to combat Coronavirus.

Recall that on Saturday, Fayose, alongside Niyi Adebayo and Segun Oni, also former governors of Ekiti were named patrons of the committee while Afe Babalola, a notable lawyer, was named the grand patron.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker described the act as an unprecedented feat that demonstrated purpose-driven leadership and statesmanship.

See his post below: