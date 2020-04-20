Shehu Sani Warns FG To Resist Pressure To Follow Ghana By Lifting Lockdown

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has cautioned the federal government of Nigeria not to follow the footsteps of Ghana by lifting lockdown in the country.

Recall that on Sunday, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo lifted the 21-days Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that Ghana should not be Nigeria’s guide on whether to lift the lockdown or not.

He expressed via his official Twitter handle that the extension or lifting of the lockdown should be decided based on the realities of Nigeria and the level of preparedness to handle such a gamble.

See his tweet below: