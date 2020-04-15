Metro NewsTrending

Shopping for Home Essentials As You Self-Isolate? Coca-Cola & Jumia Have Some News for You!

By Victor

Victor

We can all agree that these are strange times. Remote working, closed schools, and social distancing have become essential to reduce risk as the pandemic looms. 

Shopping for Home Essentials As You Self-Isolate? Coca-Cola & Jumia Have Some News for You!

This means going out to get even home essentials is not an option for most people, and this is why brands like Coca-Cola & Jumia are ramping up efforts to ensure families can get their home essentials without leaving their homes.

The Coca-Cola Company has today announced partnerships with leading e-commerce platform Jumia to provide access for consumers to shop for their essentials online as opposed to going to stores. The partnership will see consumers get free shipping on selected items. The partnership also extends to supermarkets including Game which now has e-ordering systems. Consumers will also enjoy price discounts on selected products. Here is the deal! 

These initiatives show the company’s way of expressing its commitment to consumer protection, as well as an avenue to encourage its consumers to practice social distancing by making online purchases of consumables, convenient and more affordable.

Free Shipping

To alleviate the additional costs consumers might incur due to bulk purchases, The Coca-Cola Company has also decided to bear the shipping cost on selected items on Jumia.

With these and other stay-at-home deals up for grabs, do yourself a service today by staying safe and stocking on supplies, yet snapping up the best deals in town!

For more information, click here.

