Show Evidence That I Sponsor IPOB, Otti Replies Ikpeazu

Alex Otti, former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia, has responded to allegations that he sponsors the Indigenous People Of Biafra(IPOB).

Otti, in his response to a petition allegedly written to the Police Service Commission by Okezie Ikpeazu, the state governor, of his alleged sponsorship of the proscribed group — asked the governor to bring evidence.

Ikpeazu allegedly accused him of being behind the removal of Ene Okon, the state commissioner of police, for failing to release one Emperor Ogbonna whom he said is an ally of Otti.

Reacting via a statement on Thursday, Otti said, “To set the records straight, I do not know Emperor Ogbonna. I have never met nor spoken to him. So the allegation of him being sponsored by me is laughable.”

“When the plight of the young man was brought to my attention and by then he had been incarcerated for about 3 weeks, I picked up my phone and called CP Okon. I started by telling him that I did not know Mr. Ogbonna but as an Abia citizen, I thought I should intervene.

“I reminded him that this is a democracy and warned him about being used by the Governor and his co travellers to abuse the fundamental human rights of Abians including Emperor Ogbonna.

On being a sponsor of IPOB, Otti said is to “pitch me against the authorities”.

“I make bold to challenge Ikpeazu to come up with proofs to show that I am the sponsor of IPOB or forever hide his head in shame,” he said.

“I consider this as a cheap attempt to pitch me against the authorities which will fail. It was actually his incompetence in dealing with the small insurrection that ballooned into the python dance.”

The former governorship candidate asked the governor to withdraw the said petition and tender “an unreserved apology to me for defaming my character and false accusation”.