Simi, M.I Abaga Hint At Collaboration

The duo of singer Simisola Ogunleye also known as Simi and rapper, MI Abaga has hinted at a collaboration.

It all started after a fan took to his official Twitter handle to say the duo are long overdue for a collaboration together.

Read Also: Lil Bro: “Never Belittle Yourself For Clout”, Samklef Disses MI Abaga

The singers then jumped on the conversation agreeing that a collaboration is truly long overdue.

The Fan wrote:

Please @MI_Abaga it’s time to work with Simi on a love song 😩😩

Reacting swiftly, MI Ababa wrote:

CC @SympLySimi 👀👀 it’s time

Simi then followed up with:

I’m tired of twitter commitment Baba. We all play too muchhh. Let’s do it do it fr fr