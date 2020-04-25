Simi, M.I Abaga Hint At Collaboration

The duo of singer Simisola Ogunleye also known as Simi and rapper, MI Abaga has hinted at a collaboration.
It all started after a fan took to his official Twitter handle to say the duo are long overdue for a collaboration together.
The singers then jumped on the conversation agreeing that a collaboration is truly long overdue.
The Fan wrote:
Please @MI_Abaga it’s time to work with Simi on a love song 😩😩
Reacting swiftly, MI Ababa wrote:
CC @SympLySimi 👀👀 it’s time
Simi then followed up with:
I’m tired of twitter commitment Baba. We all play too muchhh. Let’s do it do it fr fr
— Simi (@SympLySimi) April 25, 2020