Sina Rambo Calls Out His Sister’s Partner Over Domestic Violence Claims

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Davido’s cousin and singer, Sina Rambo, on Saturday, called out his sister, Folashade’s partner on Instagram over domestic violence claims.

The enraged rapper stormed the photo-sharing app to blast his sister’s baby daddy as he accused him of beating her and bringing another woman into the house their father paid for.

Sina Rambo has since taken down all the posts but it has since gone viral.

Read Also: Chioma Reacts As Davido Reveals Their Son Finally Said ‘Dada’

See the screenshots of his posts below:

The musician’s post
The musician’s post

His Insta-story post
His Insta-story post

His Insta-story post
His Insta-story post

