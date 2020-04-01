Singer Brymo Releases 7th Studio Album

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olawale Ashimi popularly known as Brymo has released his eighth project and seventh studio album, titled “Yellow”.
The award-winning singer via his social media pages — Instagram and Twitter — announced the album’s release, describing it as an “all-pop electronic album about love and survival”
The tracklist consists of three parts with a total of 15 tracks, while all songs are written and performed by Brymo, except Abu Ya by Lindsey Abudei.
The album has been welcomed with critical acclaim on social media.