Singer Davido Hails His Beautiful, Curvy, And Sexy Barber (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Instagram page to give a shout-out to his curvy female barber.

The singer also shared a video clip showing the lady, whose Instagram username is @princesscutz1, barbing his hair ahead of his fiancée’s birthday celebration.

Due to the lockdown, the female barber visited the singer’s home with her tools to do what she knows best and she did a fine job.

This prompted Davido to give her a shout-out and he tagged her account on it.

Read Also: Chioma Reunites With Davido After Testing Negative For Coronavirus (Video)

See photos below: