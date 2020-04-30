Singer Davido Hails His Beautiful, Curvy, And Sexy Barber (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nigerian singer, Davido getting a haircut done by a female barber
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Instagram page to give a shout-out to his curvy female barber.

The singer also shared a video clip showing the lady, whose Instagram username is @princesscutz1, barbing his hair ahead of his fiancée’s birthday celebration.

Due to the lockdown, the female barber visited the singer’s home with her tools to do what she knows best and she did a fine job.

This prompted Davido to give her a shout-out and he tagged her account on it.

See photos below:

The singer and the female barber
